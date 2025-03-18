Synamedia To Debut Quortex Switch Multi-CDN Management Tool At 2025 NAB Show

LONDON—Synamedia has launched the Quortex Switch SaaS-based multi-CDN management tool designed to optimize streaming costs, quality and reliability. It will make its debut during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The latest addition to the Quortex portfolio, Quortex Switch makes it easy to design multi-CDN systems to route end users dynamically to the best available sources. It eliminates the need for proprietary client-side code and enables seamless standards-based communication between the player and the content steering server to enable benefits like mid-stream switching across multiple CDNs for uninterrupted viewing, the company said.

A standalone solution, Quortex Switch supports any CDN from any provider, including Synamedia’s Fluid Edge private CDN. It puts an end to traditional CDN switching inefficiencies by enabling dynamic traffic balancing and intelligent content delivery, it said.

The tool enables configurable balancing rules for each audience segment, improving efficient traffic management and service reliability. Using it, content providers can streamline their delivery based on quality of experience (QoE) metrics by segmenting viewers based on factors like geographic location and assigning dedicated CDNs to certain audiences. This approach allows balancing decisions to be based on data and enables uninterrupted streaming and rapid disaster recovery when needed, it said.

Quortex Switch helps content providers reduce costs by using balancing decisions to manage CDN usage commitments and pricing differences. This prevents payment for unused capacity and unnecessary fees, it said.

The solution also makes streaming more sustainable and cost effective by allowing users to prioritize decisions based on energy usage, it said.

“Content providers tell us that scaling video delivery is the single biggest challenge they face, yet they still rely on inefficient proprietary software and complex custom integrations, as well as the use of inadequate protocols, such as DNS redirection,” said Julien Signes, executive vice president of video network at Synamedia. “By combining intelligent traffic management, real-time QoE insights provided by Mux , and sustainability-focused cost control, Quortex Switch delivers a more resilient, scalable streaming experience.”

See Synamedia at 2025 NAB Show booth W2243.