Enensys To Showcase Latest NextGen TV, Streaming, Monetization Solutions at 2025 NAB Show

TAMPA, Fla.—Enensys Technologies will highlight its solutions for NextGen TV broadcasting, linear TV monetization and streaming during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company will feature its 1+1 redundant mechanism for seamless delivery of ATSC 3.0. Based on STL Error Indicators (SEI), the Enensys SmartGate scheduler and IPGuard failover switch allow broadcasters to provide more granular redundant failover criteria.

Enensys will also show its MiMO and LDM technologies to improve robustness, spectral efficiency and increase capacity of NextGen TV networks as well as its IPGuardX software-based failover switch for on-premises or cloud operation. Leveraging ETR101 290 switch criteria and seamless transitions, IPGuardX supports ATSC 3.0, DVB-T, and DVB-T2 terrestrial networks, the company said.

The company will highlight its AdsReach revenue generator to advance linear TV monetization. AdsReach can replace any content, such as local Emergency Alert, local news and weather forecast in the compressed domain without needing expensive encoding or transcoding, the company said.

Enensys will also feature StarStream, which enables linear TV enables linear TV and OTT services to increase their reach to multiple screens as well as deliver file-based content over satellite networks, based on the DVB-NIP standard, it said.

The company will show its OTT@scale that delivers ABR content in multicast mode to optimize network distribution. It provides the same content once to billions of users to meet the performance requirements of live online events, it said.

Enensys also will highlight its StreamProbe, which enables linear TV and VOD monitoring at anytime from anywhere. The company’s most recent improvements to StreamProbe supports 24/7 perpetual video quality monitoring with Video Multimethod Assessment Fusion (VMAF), it said.

The company’s executives will also speak during the show:

“Cloud Advantages and Problematics for NextGen TV.” Enensys chief technology officer and research and development director Richard Lhermitte will present the paper Saturday, April 5, at 2:10 p.m. during the NAB Show Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference (BEITC).

“Broadcast Using Cloud and Broadband Technologies: Deployment Challenges and Uses Cases.” Lhermitte will present another paper, April 5, at 3:20 p.m.

“Challenges Of Real-Time Content Replacement In The Compressed Domain.” Enensys general manager of North America will present the paper Friday, April 4, during the Public Media Venture Group’s TechConnect ’25.

See Enensys Technologies at 2025 NAB Show booth W3255.

More information is available on the company’s website.