Leader to Unveil NDI Checker at 2025 NAB Show

FORT LEE, NJ—Leader Instruments will unveil a new tool for comprehensive NDI signal troubleshooting and monitoring at the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9 in Las Vegas. It says it is also launching a new product line based on its acquisition of Phabrix, which will be branded "LeaderPhabrix."

NDI Checker is a software application, running in a browser on a standard Windows PC. Simply connect this to a signal network and NDI Checker can display a full list of NDI signals in the implementation, give clear access to all the technical parameters of any individual signal, provide a confidence monitor and create an event log.

On one screen, operators can instantly confirm video format, bitrate and received frames. Up to 100,000 events can be captured by the event log, displayed on the monitor and available for export as a CSV file for further analysis.

The software application will be equally valuable to broadcasters and production companies, systems integrators verifying network topographies, and device manufacturers who need a quick and simple way to check NDI streams, the company said

“NDI has become a very popular production format, and we are pleased to unveil this addition to our family of reliable and practical tools,” said Moriharu Ide, President, Leader Instruments Corporation. “On one screen an engineer can keep track of every signal in a workflow, have a clear overview of the network performance, build an event log to track performance, and be able to watch any signal at any time, all in real time.

“IP connectivity is set to transform the way content is produced, but it brings a new and different set of challenges to maintain signal quality and reliability,” Ide said. “This meets the real requirements of network engineers and operators, with the characteristic Leader practicality. Users know they can trust the Leader brand for accuracy, alongside the simplicity in operation.”

The NDI Checker signal monitoring application will be demonstrated at NAB2025, on Booth N331 in the North Hall of the LVCC. This will also see the results of the coming together of the Leader and Phabrix development teams, including a significant new family of video analysis and test signal generation instruments under the LeaderPhabrix brand, the company said. Visitors will be able to see and try equipment for test, measurement and monitoring of all signal types: SDI, IP and hybrid, up to 4k resolution and beyond.