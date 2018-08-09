Primestream to Showcase New Solutions for IP Ingest at IBC2018

MIAMI, Fla. — Primestream will demonstrate the next generation of its Dynamic Media Management platform at IBC2018. The platform features new solutions for IP video capture and delivery covering professional and consumer formats, a cloud-based review and approval system, robust 4K workflow, public APIs to integrate third-parties into the Xchange platform, and a new configuration framework for quick and easy installations. The next generation of Primestream’s Dynamic Media Management platform is built with features needed to manage sports, enterprise and broadcast workflows from capture through delivery.

[Read: Tata Communications, Primestream Partner On Cloud-Based MAM]

Primestream will highlight enterprise-grade Media Asset Management in the Cloud through a cloud-based version of its Xchange MAM solution in conjunction with Tata Communications’ cloud storage platform and high-performance Video Connect network. The service also features advanced file acceleration and an expandable object storage solution suitable for disaster recovery or content archiving.

Primestream will also demonstrate the latest in VR/360 asset management, an updated Adobe Premiere Pro extension panel that features a new project versioning system, improvements to archival workflow and lifecycle management with cloud and tape storage providers, in addition to “under the hood” improvements for better performance and reliability, according to the company.

Primestream will hold demonstrations in Stand 7.C18. The IBC2018 show is Sept. 13–18, in Amsterdam. For more information or to register, visit www.ibc.org.

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]