Tata Communications, Primestream Partner on Cloud-based MAM

MIAMI & MUMBAI, INDIA—Tata Communications, a digital infrastructure provider based in India, and Primestream, a provider of dynamic media management, have joined forces to launch an enterprise-grade Media Asset Management (MAM) solution in the cloud that enables broadcasters, content owners and enterprises to capture, produce, manage and deliver media content.

Since it combines a cloud-based version of Primestream’s Xchange MAM solution, with Tata Communications’ cloud storage and high-performance Video Connect network, the companies claim the new media management platform enhances metadata-driven workflows—including video production, file sharing, editing and publishing—while supporting seamless global collaboration. It also enables advanced file acceleration and an expandable object storage solution, which permit disaster recovery or content archiving.

[Read: NAB Show Exhibitor Viewpoint—David Schleifer, COO, Primestream]

“Sports, entertainment and news organizations are under pressure to bring their global audiences more and more content, live, 24/7, across different digital platforms, and in new formats, such as UHD and live 360-degrees,” said Brian Morris, Vice President and General Manager, Media & Entertainment, Tata Communications.

“In this high-pressure environment, it’s no longer viable for production teams to work in silos, with files scattered around on different hard drives across geographies. Our joint offering with Primestream unifies and simplifies Media Asset Management from capture to distribution, helping to meet audiences’ insatiable appetite for new video content, and more powerful viewing experiences.”