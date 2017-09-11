Prime Focus Technologies Touts Clear Media ERP Upgrades at IBC 2017

CULVER CITY, CALIF.—A slate of new upgrades to its Clear Media ERP Suite is the main attraction at Prime Focus Technologies’ IBC 2017 booth.

One of the highlights for Clear is a new functionality for end-to-end Work Order Management, pre-integrated with its Media Asset Management, workflow Engine and video tools. This enables users to manage assets, resources, tasks and orchestration of content workflows on a single system. The new Work Order Management can track all incoming work requests through completion; it also has resource and task assignment modules for the assignment of manual tasks. Additional features for the new Work Order Management include BMP driven tasks, due date based Work Order monitoring dashboards, data analytics and reporting.

There have also been additions to PFT’s hybrid cloud-enabled Clear Media ERP suite, including a Dax production cloud; promo operations; mastering automation; and Interoperable Master Format.

Prime Focus Technologies will highlight all of this at its booth, 7.B12, at IBC 2017.