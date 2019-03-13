Pliant Bringing Latest CrewCom Model to 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Pliant Technologies has a new firmware for its CrewCom wireless intercom system that will be the headliner of its booth at the 2019 NAB Show. But there are a number of additional new accessories and updates for the CrewCom that will also be on display.

One part of the new firmware upgrade for the CrewCom models is the incorporation of new Oceania 900MHz models. Some of the other new technology that can be utilized with the updated CrewCom system includes the SmartBoom LITE headset, the Drop-In charger, Fiber Hub and FleXLR connector.

The SmartBoom LITE headset now features an improved dynamic noise-cancelling microphone with wider frequency response, increased sensitivity, an enhanced speaker with wider frequency response, reduced distortion and an updated foam ear pad.

With the Drop-In charger, six Radio Packs plus six additional batteries can be charged in the same device.

The CrewCom Fiber Hub, meanwhile, expands system capabilities by allowing up to eight fiber connections using standard SFP-based connectivity supplied with single mode fiber ports along with a single RJ-45 copper port to interface to existing CrewNet connections.

Also, the new FleXLR gender adapter addition gives users the flexibility to connect headsets to devices with non-matching four- and five-pin XLRs, such as CrewCom radio packs or control units, while also offering a choice of a larger range of compatible headsets.

Pliant Technologies will showcase all of these products and updates at its booth, C8548, during the NAB Show.

