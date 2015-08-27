PlayBox Technology Introduces CloudAir Platform

HERTFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND—PlayBox Technology has announced it has added the CloudAir universal playout and streaming platform to its product range, and will demonstrate it at the upcoming 2015 IBC Show. The CloudAir’s main design is streamlining workflows to deliver TV from the cloud.

CloudAir

CloudAir is a unified workflow environment based on software centric modules. The software development resources support terrestrial, satellite or online viewing standards for live or near-live coverage. The system is capable of ingest, source transcoding, quality control, media asset management, production, post-production, subtitling, scheduling, playout and transmission. CloudAir can be operated in fully automated mode with the option of making schedule alterations or live inserts. In addition, a unified interface and automated alerts are also available.

PlayBox Technology’s CloudAir system will be on display at IBC 2015 at booth 8.B70. IBC 2015 takes place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.