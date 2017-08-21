PlayBox Readies CloudAir, Neo for IBC 2017

LONDON—PlayBox will look to have attendees covered with its display of its cloud-based CloudAir and server-based Neo platforms, as well as some hybrid configurations, at Septembers IBC 2017 conference.

PlayBox’s has issued updates to its CloudAir platform that will make their debut at IBC. Among its new features is a transcoder capable of handling multiple file wrappers and formats, including MPEG PS/TS, MXF, QT, AVI, MP4, GXF, MPG2, H.264, ProRes, DNX HD and MJPEG. There is also an enhanced graphics editor template preparation interface, improved playlist editing, advanced playlist export to EPGs and automated linking of stored assets.

For the Neo platform, PlayBox will showcase the Neo TS IP Stream Delay. Available as a standalone 1U chassis, the Neo TS IP Stream Delay provides transparent delay of IP streams of video and audio for single or multichannel time zone shift and disaster-recovery applications. The platform is designed for automated operation and can be configured with multiple input channels and multiple delayed outputs. Each input has one zero-delay output. Additional features include a web-based user interface, program information display of MPEG-compliant transport streams and automatic error logging.

PlayBox touts that it has 40 additional new features for other modules in the Neo series, including the ability to integrate ProductionAirBox Neo with the Associated Press ENPS news production system via MOS gateway; extended control features; expanded file handling capabilities; greater input and output connectivity; and Microsoft Windows 10 compatibility.

IBC 2017 runs from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam. PlayBox Technology will be located at booth 8.B71 during the show.