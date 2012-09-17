PlayBox launches Multi Playout Manager

At last week’s IBC2012, PlayBox launched its Multi Playout Manager (MPM). MPM is a fully assignable monitoring and control system with rights management for multiple AirBox playout channels from one or more Internet-connected PCs.

Running in a Web browser, MPM is a networked workflow system enablimg multichannel playout centers to monitor and control all channels’ schedules, programs and media files, and to make live changes to the output if required. It can also assign full or partial rights for any of the TV channels to one or more people to remotely monitor and control the channels from any PC, tablet or smartphone.