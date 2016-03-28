Platinum Featuring EZ-RJ45 Termination System at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Platinum Tools will feature the EZ-RJ45 twisted pair termination system for Cat5e/6 cabling at the 2016 NAB Show. The system simplifies twisted pair terminations by allowing wires to be inserted through the connector and out the front to easily verify proper wiring order. The system now features EZ-Data Lock Locking Strain Reliefs, designed to keep network cables safe and secure from tampering.

EZ-Data Lock snag-proof strain reliefs are intended for cables that are not to be disconnected. They remain locked until the key holder unlocks them. EZ-Data Lock is available in two sizes and works with Platinum Tools EZ-RJ45 Cat5e and Cat6, and all standard RJ45 connectors.

The EZ-RJ45 encompasses the EZ-RJPRO HD crimp tool, EZ-RJPRO termination pod, EZ-Snap Jacks that fit industry-standard wall plates, and Cat5e/6 cable jacket stripper.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Platinum Tools will be in booth C12630. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.