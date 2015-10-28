Pixel Power Focuses on IP Future at SMPTE 2015

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF.—As the industry readies itself for the move to IP, Pixel Power is focusing on this transition with its StreamMaster software playout platform. On display at SMPTE 2015, the StreamMaster is designed to work with both IP and SDI infrastructures.

StreamMaster

The StreamMaster system provides all the requirements of a channel playout device in a software package that runs on standard IT hardware, including multi-level 3D graphics, squeezebacks and hot starts, and secondary events. The software can run in a virtualized environment in a data center or can be hosted on a dedicated hardware with video I/O cards to fit into an SDI environment.

Pixel Power will also show its graphics and branding products at SMPTE 2015 at booth 316.