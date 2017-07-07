Photon Beard to Show Highlight LEDs at 2017 IBC

AMSTERDAM—Photon Beard will feature its Highlight LED range at this year’s IBC Show, Sept. 15-19. Its sister company, Projects Department Ltd. (PDL), which has designed, supplied and installed studios around the world, will also be on hand to discuss its specialist consultancy service for television lighting.

Photon Beard's Highlight LED

Highlight LEDs offer outstanding color rendering and TLCI (television lighting consistency indexes) through the clever use of remote phosphor technology. The fixtures are totally silent in use thanks to being passively cooled.

Highlight LED range options in 90, 180, 270 and 360W variants equate to 2,4,6, and 8 tube fluorescents, but emit more light with no color shift over time. According to the company, they deliver far more “punch” than typical LEDs, without producing the unpleasant skin tones that tend to make directors of photography reluctant to use them for lighting presenters. Highlight LED generates no such reservations.

Sister company PDL recently completed the extensive design, supply and installation for YouTube Space in London as well as many other global lighting projects and will share the IBC stand with Photon Beard to discuss contemporary lighting for any application.

Photon Beard and PDL will be in Stand 12.A41.