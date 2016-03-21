Persistent Systems Plan Wireless Transmission System for 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Persistent Systems will launch the MPU5, a Smart Radio System that provides H.264 encoding of HD video and long-range transmission on private, secure networks. With up to 6 W of transmit power, the MPU5’s 3x3 Mimo radio system reliably achieves extremely long ranges and 100+ Mbps throughput in challenging, urban, and high multi-path environments.

Designed for ENG, the MPU5 uses patented Wave Relay Manet routing to provide multi-hop IP connectivity between multiple MPU5 radio systems, which extends the range and simplifies deployment. It also allows additional MPU5s to be utilized as wireless extensions, especially in newsgathering locations that were previously unreachable by single-hop transmission systems. The MPU5’s integrated push-to-talk voice capability keeps camera operators connected to the studio.

The MPU5 has a 3G-SDI input and encodes and streams HD video at up to 1080/30p or 720/60p, utilizing H.264 in an MPEG-TS stream via UDP or RTP with both Unicast and Multicast support. It also has a 10/100 Ethernet port, and can be directly connected to cameras that provide encoding and streaming functionality. The MPU5 is camera-mountable and includes a 12-hour battery for a full day of continuous operation.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Persistent Systems will be in booth SU15110. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.