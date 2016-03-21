PAG to Feature Li-Ion Camera Battery at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—PAG will feature its new L90 Slim Li-Ion camera battery at the 2016 NAB Show. With its compact form factor and lightweight construction, the battery is ideal for small cameras, such as the Arri Alexa Mini, especially when they’re mounted to gimbals or drones. The battery is designed to withstand vibrations associated with multi-rotor aerial platforms.

L90 Slim

The PAG L90 Slim also offers the industry’s first orientation-sensing numeric run-time and capacity display, which adjusts automatically, according to the battery’s orientation, to ensure legibility. Slim manages its own charge and discharge safely, and can be charged using any reputable V-Mount Li-Ion charger.

PAG will also debut new four-position Li-Ion chargers, designed to help users manage a large inventory of PAG link batteries. Available in Gold Mount and V-Mount formats, the chargers allows up to eight linked batteries to be charged simultaneously per channel, and a total of 32 to be charged at once without user intervention. This significantly reduces the cost and number of chargers required.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. PAG will be in booth C5046. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.