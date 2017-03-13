Outsight to Demo Advanced LED Lighting at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Outsight will plans to let its advanced LED lighting solutions, including the Creamsource+ and Creamsource Sky, shine at the 2017 NAB Show. The Creamsource+ product line, launched at last year’s NAB Show, features a fourth-generation LED light engine offering greater than 90 CRI/TLCI, as well as a spot function that can be softened with diffusion, lenses, soft boxes, among other techniques.

Doppio+

The Creamsource+ Doppio+ version is a large flat panel array that lets users control how the light is shaped and molded, while the Creamsource Mini+ offers the same features in a compact form factor ideal for remote production.

Outsight will also show the Creamsource Sky, a high power, full spectrum soft source LED that delivers sophisticated color management, a wide, even beam and an array of six LED engines that are cooled by a highly efficient, quiet heat pipe system.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Outsight will be in boothC10842. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.