NewTek to Feature Live Story Creator, TriCaster 410, Spark Plus 4K at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—NewTek will demonstrate what it is describing as “breakthrough capabilities” that transform video production by enabling software-defined visual storytelling (SDVS) at IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17, at the RAI Amsterdam.

Live Story Creator

“It is clearer than ever that IP is not only the standard for video production, it is the future of video,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president of R&D for Vizrt Group, the parent brand for NewTek. “Our mission is to empower video storytellers and expand their reach, making it fun and exciting to create shows and get your message out.”

Cross pointed to Live Story Creator, TriCaster 410 Plus and NewTek Spark Plus 4K as examples.

Live Story Creator, the latest addition to NewTek’s Premium Access software, automates production using scripts created in Microsoft Word. Triggers identified in a Word document automate execution of switches between cameras and other production actions when the script is loaded into TriCaster or VMC1.

Other Premium Access features include scalable NDI recording and replay with full synchronization for multi-camera production; support for various digital media aspect ratios and frame rates for content delivered to digital screens; and LiveGraphics NDI KVM, LivePanel, Advance Audio and Virtual PTZ.

NewTek’s TriCaster 410, the latest addition to its TriCaster lineup, is a rack-mountable system with eight external inputs, four M/Es and four mix outputs. It also includes real-time social media publishing, live streaming, multichannel recording, video playback, integrated multiviewers, graphics, compositing, virtual sets, audio mixing along with NDI integration for video, audio and data transmission over IP.

The NewTek Spark Plus is a high-bandwidth NDI device that supports resolutions up to 4K from HDMI-to-NDI with virtually no latency.

