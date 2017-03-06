NewBay Media Best of Show Award Adds Best Booth Design Category

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—NewBay Media has just announced a new award category for its 2017 Best of Show Awards: the Booth Design Excellence Award.





Do you have a killer booth for the NAB Show this year? Enter it in NewBay’s Best of Show contest and get recognized by the industry’s leading publication brands. Our judges will be looking for booths that catch the eyes of attendees and delight their imaginations. We love booths that feature creative design, clear branding and a unique overall appearance, and ones where attendees can easily interact with products, technology and booth personnel. Large or small – all entries will be judged on their own merits.



Enter now for a chance to win this coveted award. Just check the appropriate field on the nomination form.