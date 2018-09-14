Nagra’s OpenTV Signature to Support Android TV

A year after launching its cloud-based, pre-integrated, ready-to-launch OTT solution OpenTV Signature Edition at IBC in Amsterdam, Nagra is using the show to promote Android TV support for the product.

OpenTV Signature Edition will now feature an Android TV Operator Tier solution, enabling on-boarding of apps and SVOD services in an operator-branded user experience.

OpenTV Signature combines the OS, experience/interface and player alongside pre-integrated set-top box hardware, including a 4K-ready box from SmarDTV, and support for third-party apps such as Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

"Operating within an end-to-end TV framework like OpenTV Signature Edition, an Android TV-based solution offers pay-TV operators a compelling TV experience that engages consumers and drives active content monetization," said Holger Ippach, senior VP of the user experience product unit for Nagra, in a statement. "We have been successfully embracing Android for mobile devices and tablets for years, and now with support for Android TV, we can help our customers benefit from everything it has to offer.”

Also at IBC, Nagra announced that its TVkey Cloud product, which brings pay-TV services directly to Internet-connected smart TVs without the need for any external device, would be available for Samsung smart TVs.