NAB Show Product Preview: Editing

As usual, almost everything seen in the halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center during NAB Show 2017 is grist for the editing mill, and the progenitors of post production are keeping pace with the advancing evolution of our digital content creation technology.

ADOBE will show off new tools for graphics, titling, color and asset sharing in updates for its Creative Cloud applications including Premiere Pro CC, After Effects CC, Audition CC, Character Animator CC, Adobe Stock CC and Adobe Primetime CC.

Arvato Systems EditMate

ARVATO SYSTEMS will demonstrate how its EditMate production asset management system “checks out” Adobe Premiere Pro CC projects along with their related media on mobile devices for offline work and contributing them back into the workgroup.

AVID will show enhanced versions of ScriptSync for phonetic indexing of written material and PhraseFind for scripted word search for its Media Composer platform. Both technologies have been exclusively licensed by Avid from Nexidia as a response to requests from the Avid Customer Association.

BLACKMAGIC DESIGN will debut DaVinci support for Red Hat and CentOS Linux as well as the DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel and the DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel, professional grade hardware control panels that feature three high-resolution trackballs, precision machined control knobs, illuminated buttons, etc. The company will also showcase v12.5 of DaVinci Resolve, with more than 1,000 enhancements and 250 new features encompassing new editing and trimming tools, enhanced keyframe controls, onscreen text editing, a redesigned node editor and more.

EditShare Lightworks NLE

EDITSHARE will debut v14.0, revision 92248 of its Lightworks NLE on Windows, Linux and Mac OS X. Free to download in its basic version, the new version boasts a new fixed layout interface and an extensive list of features such as a new proxy workflow to benefit indie and corporate video makers as well as YouTubers and social marketers.

GRASS VALLEY will demo v8.5 of its EDIUS NLE system, now with HDR PQ Gamma support, H.265 (HEVC) decode capability and a primary color correction filter update. Grass will also unveil Mync, a personal content management tool once bundled with GV Browser, but now available as a standalone product.

R&S CLIPSTER

ROHDE & SCHWARZ will show v6.2 of its R&S CLIPSTER 6.2 mastering station, now with new floating point processing that enables color management in real time up to 4K. CLIPSTER also now supports Avid DNxHR codecs, Dolby Vision and HDR10 and can process HDR metadata for Dolby Cinema.

VSN will launch WEDIT, a new web-based video editing tool that integrates with their flagship media process management product, VSNEXPLORER. WEDIT is fully developed in HTML5, letting you work on either deep archived, near-line or online source material.

GRAPHICS

Once just the icing on the video production cake, graphics elements have become so dominant in many on-air productions that they often occupy as much screen space as the human talent. Here are some of the most exciting new graphics introductions to be seen at the 2017 NAB Show.

AUTODESK will showcase its new 2018 Flame Family software for interactive 3D visual effects, finishing, compositing, advanced graphics, color grading, editorial and look development. It features improved Shotgun integration along with paint and connected conform workflow enhancements accompanied by improvements to Lustre reactor for faster GPU-accelerated image processing. We’ll also see the latest versions of 3ds Max, Arnold, Maya and Shotgun itself.

BLACKMAGIC DESIGN will demo Fusion 8 advanced compositing software, with full native support of Linux, Mac OS X and Windows. Fusion features a simple, yet powerful node-based interface that facilitates the construction of sophisticated visual effects.

BOINX SOFTWARE will demo v2.8 of its BoinxTV—now rebranded as mimoLive—now with support for live video streaming to YouTube Live, Facebook, Periscope and Twitch, among other sites. mimoLive 2.8 can also be used as a graphics generator by supporting playout of key/fill via SDI using Blackmagic Design devices such as the UltraStudio or Decklink families.

BORIS FX will showcase Mocha VR, adopting high-end visual effects and post-production workflows to cinematic 360-degree VR filmmaking. Mocha VR brings native 360 optimized planar motion tracking, masking, object removal and horizon stabilization tools to the industry standard editing and effects applications such as Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe After Effects CC, Avid Media Composer, The Foundry’s Nuke and Blackmagic Design Fusion.

BRAINSTORM will demonstrate how its InfinitySet virtual set solution not only integrates Aston projects seamlessly, but now includes all the features of Aston so it can edit, manage and create any kind of 2D/3D motion graphics and CG from scratch. InfinitySet also now supports external render engines such as Unreal, which allows using these render engines along with Brainstorm’s own to display different elements within the final composition.

ChyronHego PRIME 2.0

CHYRONHEGO will show updates to its PRIME 2.0 channel branding system, a 64-bit, all-software rendering engine that powers the PRIME Ecosystem universal graphics platform, which works with SDI and IP side-by-side. PRIME 2.0 is a resolution-agnostic rendering system that leverages GPU and CPU technologies providing the ability to output graphics and clips through a single system that formerly required multiple solutions.

MAXON will highlight new motion graphics features for its Cinema 4D Release 18 (R18), 3D animation, graphics, VFX, visualization and rendering software application, including Voronoi Fracture object for procedural object fracturing, ReEffector that works like a layer system for Effector setups, and new interactive knife tools that enable precision cutting across multiple surfaces.

NEWBLUEFX will show its Titler Live Broadcast on-air graphics systems for professional broadcasters. Built on NewBlue’s universal graphics platform, Titler Live can deliver 3D animated graphics across NDI, SDI, HMDI and IP, enabling graphics artists to seamlessly migrate their results between live, post and automated productions.

PIXEL POWER will demonstrate its software-defined tools including StreamMaster Media Processing and Gallium Workflow Orchestration in virtualized and cloud implementations. The company will also offer a suite of productivity tools including Factory, which adds a layer of intelligence to the Pixel Power Clarity graphics engine, working with media management processes to automatically generate large quantities of creative promos, trailers and other marketing content.

RENEWED VISION will debut a new video rendering and playback engine—reengineered from the ground up—to combine new features and capabilities with significantly improved playback quality for its ProPresenter 6 software for Windows and Mac.

Telestream Vantage Post Producer Titler Engine

TELESTREAM will introduce an update to the Vantage Post Producer Titler Engine, powered by NewBlueFX, that enables automation of Adobe After Effects CC version rendering, by providing the means to replace After Effects CC project layers in rendered versions to use in Post Producer automated outputs.

TOOLSONAIR BROADCAST ENGINEERING GMBH will showcase composition:builder 4.0, a real-time graphics template editor for just:live and just:play that enables small and mid-sized TV stations to create and implement professional real-time graphic templates.

VIZRT will debut v1.0 of Viz Pilot Edge, an HTML5-based newsroom plug-in that enables journalists to populate graphics and video templates in their newsroom system on Mac or PC. Viz Pilot Edge is based on the Viz Pilot newsroom workflow and brings Vizrt’s award-winning template-based graphics and video production workflow to all newsroom platforms.

WTVISION will showcase ChannelMaker v5, Studio CG v5, and FootballStats v5, each built on a new framework of software. They all come with a new, more intuitive interface and allow a smooth integration with a large range of third-party broadcast devices.