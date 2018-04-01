NAB Show: Omnitek to Highlight SDI/IP Broadcast Waveform Rasterizer

LAS VEGAS— Omnitek will highlight the new audio and networking functionality added to its Ultra TQ broadcast waveform rasterizer at the 2018 NAB Show. Responding to industry demand, this network-connected test and measurement system now supports SDI up to 3G, as well as SMPTE 2110/2022-6 IP connections.

With this upgrade, the Ultra TQ now analyzes and decodes Dolby E and D audio for monitoring and quality checking, de-embeds SDI/2110/2022-6 audio content to AES/EBU audio outputs, and monitors AES/EBU audio on discrete audio connections. It also lets users connect to SDI and IP environments, with more latitude as to how they monitor audio content.

Omnitek will also display its Ultra XR 4K/UHD Waveform Rasterizer and Ultra 4K Tool Box 4K/UHD Analyzer/Generator/Converter, both running V3.4 software. The V3.4 release adds or improves the Lissajous display, AV delay measurement, propagation delay measurement and new status displays.

Also at the booth, Omnitek’s Design Services will be demonstrating its new OSP (Omnitek Standard Product) silicon chipset solutions for 4K AV over IP and 4K/HD warp, touting them as competitive alternatives to ASIC and ASSP devices.

Omnitek will be in booth C7412.