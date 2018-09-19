NAB Show NY: Marshall Electronics to Demo CV620-WH2/BK2 PTZ Camera

Announced at the NAB Show in April, Marshall Electronics will be on the show floor to demonstrate the Marshall CV620-WH2/BK2. Built around a 2-Megapixel, 1/2.8-inch sensor, the Marshall CV620-WH2/BK2 delivers 1920x1080 video with vibrant colors and fast frame rates. It can be controlled remotely via RS-232 over Ethernet cable or RS-422 over twisted pair, and uses common protocols making it compatible with most integrated control systems.

Marshall CV620-WH2/BK2

The Marshall CV620-WH2/BK2 has versatile outputs such as HD-SDI (3G) and HDMI (DVI) and includes broadcast adjustable settings such as white balance, exposure, iris, gamma and black level. The pan-tilt range spans 340-degree horizontally, and 120-degree vertically, and offers simultaneous 4D control for pan, tilt, zoom and focus.

With a 20x optical zoom (4.7 ~ 94mm) and variable transition speeds of 5 ~ 300 degrees per second with optional motionless transition, the company says users will be able to pan, tilt and zoom to any location without worrying about jerky camera movements or rushed zoom shots.

Marshall Electronics will be on the show floor in booth N401. Visit the NAB Show New York website to register for the show.