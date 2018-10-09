NAB Show NY: EVS to Show Products for Sports Production

FAIRFIELD, N.J.—With EVS’ Xeebra video refereeing system, officials or video operators can review camera angles and select the most relevant on the system’s intuitive touchscreen or with a dedicated controller. Users can also zoom into selected images with a touch-and-pinch gesture to review every angle in detail, which the company says is quick, efficient and in complete synchronization.

Xeebra’s client/server architecture offers flexibility and allows users to deploy it wherever it needs to be, whether on the sidelines, in a venue production control room or a remote officiating facility.

The video refereeing system also uses machine learning technology, enabled by VIA Mind, to calibrate the field of play and allow users to overlay an offside line for video assistant referee (VAR) operations in soccer.

X-ONE is an all-in-one live production system for small and mid-sized events. The system allows a single operator to create replays, control audio, cut together a live feed with a built-in video switcher and add graphics to live programming, which is output in broadcast-standard quality.

With its adaptable interface, the company says X-ONE puts all of the capabilities of a control room in the hands of a single operator controlled from an intuitive touchscreen.

To see demonstrations of the Xeebra and X-ONE, visit EVS on the show floor in booth N725.

