NAB Show NY: Actus to Demo Clip-Factory-Pro for OTT, Social Media

NEW YORK—Actus Digital will unveil a new version of its automated clips creation platform for OTT and social media at NAB Show New York. Actus Clip-Factory-Pro is another expansion of the Clip Factory suite of products.

Since Actus introduced its automated clips creation software Clip Factory three years ago, TV networks and telecom operators have adopted Actus’ platform. Clips are created daily and distributed to their websites, as well as to social media pages.

Clip-Factory-Pro will feature a set of video editing functions, such as blurring, muting, pre/post rolls and ads removal. Clip-Factory-Pro also comes with a new set of metadata-generating tools that can integrate to AsRunLog, automation and ads insertion systems in view of an automated workflow from linear to OTT. The workflow includes automated delivery to social media servers such as Facebook and YouTube.

The Clip-Factory-Pro allows editing on a low-resolution proxy, using low bandwidth, and possible in the cloud, while the exported clip will be duplicated and exported precisely using a full resolution recording.

Clip-Factory-Pro will be demonstrated in booth N820.