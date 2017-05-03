NAB Show: Lawo Introduces IP-Based 'Broadcast 3.0' Concept

LAS VEGAS—At its NAB Show press conference, LAWO introduced “Broadcast 3.0,” which the company said describes the broadcast and content creation industry’s shift to IP- based production and content delivery to manage the delivery of video, audio, metadata, ancillary data and control data as elementary streams or transport streams utilizing IP networking technology and COTS hardware.

Andreas Hilmer, marketing and communications director for LAWO, used a bavarian pretzel to illustrate the concept of “broadcast 3.0.”

“The term recognizes the current industry transition as the third transitionary step in technology, after analog broadcast baseband signals, which could be derived in Broadcast 1.0; after digital signals, which could be derived as Broadcast 2.0, and now to broadcast 3.0 IP technology, which enables new possibilities for work- flows,” said Andreas Hilmer, director of marketing and communications.

LAWO’s new products reflect that commitment to this concept, including the debut of its Seamless Orchestration and Unification Layer (SOUL) orchestration service for IP-based production. LAWO also announced an IP-based flagship audio production console for its MC2 series for applications requiring very large format mixing and routing functionality.

Also new is a virtual multiviewer module for its V__matrix IP-native video routing and processing infrastructure solution, as well as a new toolkit to combine and man- age multivendor solutions for its VSM workflow and orchestration solution. LAWO also introduced ruby, a mixing console for radio broadcasters with sup- port for AES67 and high-density MADI.

