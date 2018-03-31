NAB Show: GatesAir to Demo TV Transmission Control, Monitoring and Security Solutions

LAS VEGAS — To enable broadcasters to remotely manage and secure mission-critical RF and IP systems, GatesAir will demonstrate several new solutions, including Intraplex IPConnect and StreamAssure QoS and QoE, at the 2018 NAB Show. These advanced solutions allow broadcasters to operate more efficiently in ATSC 1.0, while managing the more challenging control, monitoring and security requirements of ATSC 3.0’s IP-native infrastructure.

Designed to replace generic network appliances at studio and transmitter sites, Intraplex IPConnect devices ensure high service availability and SNMP compatibility. The demo will also show how broadcasters and network operators can reliably and securely extend LANs to accommodate secure backhaul of performance data across wide-area, single-frequency networks for ATSC 3.0 and global DTV standards.

The new StreamAssure solution, powered by Qligent, enables monitoring of RF and IP streams, regulatory compliance, and data from multiple points and layers. This helps engineers oversee and troubleshoot ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 transmitter and network performance, including multiplatform delivery and service level agreements, from a single dashboard.

GatesAir will also show IP-based remote control and monitoring of RF systems powered by Burk Technology. Using Burk’s ARC Plus Touch IP solution and SNMP Plus option, broadcasters can monitor equipment, control functions and log performance data over a single network cable, instead of parallel hard-wired connections and remote controls. This raises operational efficiency where broadcasters monitor multiple transmitters, RF sites, and ATSC 3.0 SFNs from a central studio.

GatesAir will unveil HTML5-based graphical user interfaces for Maxiva UHF (ULXTE, UAXTE) and VHF (VAXTE) transmitters that enable intuitive system navigation and monitoring from tablets and smartphones. With advanced transmitter security features, the HTML5 user interfaces prevent outside intrusions and protect broadcasters throughout the repack and ATSC 3.0 transitions.

GatesAir will be in booth N3703.