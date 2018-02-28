NAB Show Exhibitor Viewpoint: Jayson Tomlin, VP of Mktg., The Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group

TV TECHNOLOGY:What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2018 NAB Show?

JASON TOMLIN: Increasingly, equipment and software manufacturers are creating solutions that are compliant with the new SMPTE ST 2110 Professional Media Over Managed IP Networks suite of standards. We anticipate much of this technology will be featured prominently at the 2018 NAB Show. The development toward one common Internet protocol, per SMPTE ST 2110, is already in place with AES67, the Audio Engineering Society Standard for IP audio. The TVSG product portfolio complies with AES67 Livewire+ standards, and is compatible with commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) Ethernet IP switching and routing equipment.

TVT:What will be your most important product news?

TOMLIN: TVSG is leading the television industry’s migration to AoIP, and broadcast professionals are quickly embracing our recently introduced IP Intercom solution, which unleashes the full potential of a distributed IP audio infrastructure. Telos Infinity, which is slated to ship in April, 2018 is far more than a talkback system; it’s a total reimagining of broadcast communications. It brings together voice communication and contribution audio on a single IT backbone employing the latest standards-based VoIP and Livewire+ AES67 AoIP transport to provide dedicated features and functionality in a simplified, more elegant form and without limitations. Telos Infinity replaces outmoded matrix technology with an advanced, distributed IP solution that allows plug-and-play networked devices to be added to the system as part of a planned or ad-hoc expansion without the worry of exceeding the number of available ports on a matrix.

TVT:How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

TOMLIN: There isn’t anything on the market currently that compares with the Telos Infinity IP intercom. What makes it so unique is its ease of integration, which provides customers with the versatility and cost-efficiency of using their existing infrastructure for advanced AoIP communication. You can access any networked audio endpoint through our Telos Infinity Dashboard software and make it available wherever you need it—internally or on-air. And, because it natively supports Livewire+ AES67, it seamlessly connects with our own AoIP products as well as those from other supporting manufacturers. Being matrix-free allows plug-and-play networked hardware and software devices to be added to the system as part of a planned ad-hoc change without ever worrying that you might exceed the number of available ports on a matrix.

TVT:What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

TOMLIN: Given the competitive pressures to accommodate increased content production and expanded audio choices in today’s highly charged environment, the NAB Show provides a comprehensive vehicle for the industry to find solutions that are right for them. I think the NAB Show website says it best—“This is the ultimate event for media, entertainment and technology professionals looking for new and innovative ways to create, manage, deliver and monetize content on any platform.”

As a leader in the television industry’s migration to AoIP, TVSG is at the NAB Show with our full product portfolio, including TelosSystems, OmniaAudio, AxiaAudio, Linear Acoustic, 25-SevenSystems, and MinnetonkaAudio. These brands have popularized and helped to fast-track AoIP through eight major solution groupings: distributed and decentralized routing; mixer hardware and software; site-to-site connectivity; multi-line call management; signal distribution and format conversion; real-time audio processing; audio measurement and monitoring; and IP intercom and communication.

Read up on all of TVT's NAB Show Sneak Peeks and other 2018 NAB Show news here.