NAB Show Exhibitor Viewpoint: Erik Otto, CEO, Mediaproxy

TV TECHNOLOGY: What do you anticipate as significant trends at the 2017 NAB Show?

ERIK OTTO: Software and IP technology continues to transform the television industry resulting in an increased convergence between traditional TV and OTT video. We are seeing the lines between TV and OTT being increasingly blurred as consumers continually switch between different viewing devices. In order to maintain high levels of service quality means that traditional TV and OTT services need to be managed and monitored concurrently.

Whereas specific broadcast functions have traditionally been contained within dedicated areas such as studios, master control rooms, and playout centers, there is a growing demand for software-based solutions that enable broadcast engineers and television executives to access any critical broadcast function from any location. As with other industries, increased workforce mobility and flexibility is becoming a reality through software running in the cloud and on mobile devices.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

OTTO: We are releasing a major update to our LogServer software suite to support multiscreen monitoring, analysis and compliance TS and video over IP sources. By adding support for more ABR profiles, LogServer users can now view and monitor their traditional linear broadcast monitoring alongside OTT streams.

LogServer now includes support for newer broadcast standards such as HEVC, 4K UHD, and SMPTE-2022-6. Our advanced LogServer and Monwall data monitoring panels provide real-time analysis and monitoring of TS sections, ETR290 ASI priority events, closed captions, subtitles, and loudness.

We are also introducing our new Aircheck mobile app, which works in conjunction with LogServer and allows for real-time broadcast stream monitoring on iOS and Android devices. Aircheck answers the call for greater workforce mobility and system-wide visibility by providing broadcast engineers and executives access to content sources, playout and transmissions from anywhere.

With Aircheck we are first to support for live multiview monitoring on mobile devices. With Aircheck and LogServer, master control panels are finally being untethered from master control rooms. We’re really excited about this feature as it further advances the move towards greater broadcast engineering flexibility and mobility.

TVT: How is your product different from what’s available on the market?

OTTO: LogServer combines access to advanced broadcast tools from one place. It’s already being used by hundreds of broadcast engineers across the globe for meeting their monitoring, analysis, and compliance needs. As the broadcast industry moves increasingly to software-defined video solutions, we are able to quickly introduce new features and tools to our well-established software platform whether running on premises, in virtualized environments or in the cloud.

TVT: What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

OTTO: The NAB Show is effectively New Year’s Day for us broadcast engineers. We reminisce about the previous year and table innovations for the future of our industry. It’s the most important show of the year and simply an exciting place to be, whilst catching up with our partners and peers.