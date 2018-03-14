NAB Show Exhibitor Viewpoint—Bogdan Frusina, Founder, Dejero

TV TECHNOLOGY:What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2018 NAB Show?

BOGDAN FRUSINA: With viewers expecting access to content anywhere, anytime and on any screen, budgets are being squeezed as broadcasters are forced to do more for less. Reducing costs and improving productivity are top of mind. Broadcasters are looking for technologies that will help them achieve these objectives while maintaining quality and reliability.

While augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), UHD/4K and HDR promise to deliver an enhanced viewer experience and gets lots of attention, we think broadcasters will also focus on more cost-effective workflows—so technologies featuring artificial intelligence to automate workflows, the shift to IP, technologies that address the connectivity challenges for remote production, and greater use of the cloud for production, management and delivery will continue to be trends.

TVT:What will be your most important product news?

FRUSINA: We’ll be featuring the Dejero CellSat solution and new enhancements. Launched last August, it will be new to NAB Show visitors this year. In a nutshell, the solution enhances transmission reliability for news, sports and live event broadcasters in the field by combining cellular connections from multiple carriers with Ku-band IP satellite connectivity provided by Intelsat.

It’s ideal for situations where the cellular networks are congested or in very remote locations when the cellular signal can diminish during the live feed.

Basically, with CellSat, remote crews can confidently broadcast live from virtually anywhere, safe in the knowledge that if the available cellular bandwidth deteriorates, CellSat will automatically blend in satellite connectivity to boost bandwidth for the live shot. With built-in intelligence and automation, we’ve greatly simplified how these two transmission paths can be combined into a unified service that’s provided by, billed and supported from a single provider, and managed in the cloud.

We’ll also be showcasing additional HEVC capabilities as the industry transitions to the latest compression standard, and demonstrate enhancements to our GateWay mobile connectivity solution that addresses the connectivity challenges of remote field crews that need to collaborate with colleagues back at the studio, enabling workflows to become more integrated.

TVT:How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?



FRUSINA: CellSat leverages Dejero’s patented network blending technology using algorithms to constantly monitor in real time the bandwidth available from the IP connection paths, detecting bandwidth fluctuations and latency differences caused by network congestion or other factors, and automatically blending in satellite connectivity to boost overall bandwidth to the level needed for high-quality live feeds.

In addition to the added reliability, the solution is designed for operational simplicity, aligned with Dejero’s drive to simplify workflows. Other solutions require procurement and support of cellular and satellite services from multiple vendors, but the CellSat service is available from one, greatly simplifying procurement and billing, providing integrated cloud management, and also providing a single point of contact for support—a package that’s unmatched in the marketplace.

TVT:What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

FRUSINA: It’s quite simple: NAB Show is where the key decision makers and influencers from the broadcast and media industry gather to discover new ways to address their challenges.

Each year we have a record-breaking number of visitors to our booth, and haven’t been disappointed yet with the types of visitors that the show attracts. It gives us another opportunity to engage with customers, prospects and industry partners all in one place.

The conference program is also impressive and genuinely addresses what those in the business of content creation and consumption are faced with and what they need to consider from a technological, business and operational perspective for future success as the industry evolves.