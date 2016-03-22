NAB Sets Second Round of Sprockit 2016 Companies

WASHINGTON—The number of startup companies set for the Sprockit 2016 program is now up to 20, as the NAB has announced the next 10 participants. These emerging companies join the other 10 companies previously announced for the fourth annual Sprockit program, which will have them present and collaborate on solutions and issues in the media industry.

Here are the new additions to the Sprockit line-up:

Blue Frame Technology’s Production Truck software, streaming platform and first-class support make it easy and cost-effective for individuals, groups, and organizations to stream and monetize video content.

Easy Live is a cloud-based editing tool for distributing content on all platforms with one click.

is a cloud-based editing tool for distributing content on all platforms with one click. Hearken is an audience-driven platform enabling journalists to partner with the public to create relevant and high performing stories.

is an audience-driven platform enabling journalists to partner with the public to create relevant and high performing stories. KlowdTV is a live streaming subscription platform compatible with desktop computers and mobile devices, along with Roku, Google Chromecast, and AppleTV. Its programming is fully licensed for U.S. distribution, including live sports and outdoor programming.

is a live streaming subscription platform compatible with desktop computers and mobile devices, along with Roku, Google Chromecast, and AppleTV. Its programming is fully licensed for U.S. distribution, including live sports and outdoor programming. MegaphoneTV enhances the viewer experience through unique features such as interactive on-air graphics, nationwide real-time audience polling, contests and gaming, and actionable ads tailored to any show.

enhances the viewer experience through unique features such as interactive on-air graphics, nationwide real-time audience polling, contests and gaming, and actionable ads tailored to any show. Streamstar designs and manufactures advanced live production tools that enable users to easily produce and stream professional multi-camera video productions.

designs and manufactures advanced live production tools that enable users to easily produce and stream professional multi-camera video productions. Switchboard Live , formerly JOICASTER, allows live content creators to syndicate their live stream to more than one platform and leverage the subscriber base of multiple channels to increase viewership.

, formerly JOICASTER, allows live content creators to syndicate their live stream to more than one platform and leverage the subscriber base of multiple channels to increase viewership. T VadSync helps advertisers improve return on online advertising by reaching the right consumers at the right time with the right message.

helps advertisers improve return on online advertising by reaching the right consumers at the right time with the right message. Viviso is a live TV ad-injection platform for TV channels that offers the opportunity to monetize live streaming ad-breaks on any connected device.

is a live TV ad-injection platform for TV channels that offers the opportunity to monetize live streaming ad-breaks on any connected device. VizSense’s platform tracks content and measures its social movement to provide interactive visuals for identifying and engaging super fans, credible voices and key influencers.

In addition to taking part in the 2016 Sprockit program during the 2016 NAB Show, all selected companies will convene throughout the year at Sprockit Sync, a series of private meetings where executives and entrepreneurs meet to discuss and introduce new technologies.

The NAB is expected to announce 10 more companies to the Sprockit 2016 line-up in the near future, for a total of 30 companies.