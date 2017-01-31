NAB 2017: America Ferrera to Receive 2017 NAB Television Chairman's Award

WASHINGTON—Award-winning actress and producer America Ferrera will receive the NAB Television Chairman’s Award during the NAB Show Television Luncheon. The luncheon will be held Monday, April 24 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.



Ferrera is best known for her breakthrough role as Betty Suarez on ABC’s comedy “Ugly Betty.” She was recognized with a Golden Globe, Emmy, Screen Actors Guild Award, ALMA and Imagen Award for her performance.



Ferrera currently produces and stars as Amy in the second season of NBC’s workplace comedy “Superstore.” She is also a contributor in the EPIX TV mini-series “America Divided,” a five-part documentary that explores inequality in education, housing, healthcare, labor, criminal justice and other related topics.



“America Ferrera is an esteemed and versatile actress who not only entertains, but brings attention to a variety of important national and global issues,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Television Marcellus Alexander. “She is the embodiment of what this award represents.”



Ferrera most recently appeared in Showtime’s second season of the groundbreaking documentary “The Years of Living Dangerously.” She is the executive producer of Refinery 29’s “Behind the Headlines,” a multimedia experience comprising video, text and images dedicated to humanizing the conversations around issues that matter to women.



Upcoming, she will executive produce MACRO’s digital series “Gente-Fied,” a dramatic comedy featuring an all-Latino cast, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, and “Only Girl,” which is a docu-series investigating what it means to be a female in a male-dominated field, ranging from baseball players to airplane pilots.



Ferrera is a fierce advocate of both women and immigration rights, speaking about the issues at the historic Women’s March on Washington, D.C., the day after the presidential inauguration, and the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia in July 2016.



Established to recognize individuals for significant achievement in one or more specific art disciplines in television, the NAB Television Chairman's Award first debuted in 2009 with four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe-winning actor Kelsey Grammar as the recipient. The last recipient was film, television and stage actress Keke Palmer in 2016.