Penn & Teller to Receive 2025 NAB Television Chairman’s Award

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will present the Television Chairman’s Award to renowned magicians and television personalities, Penn Jillette and Teller. The award will be presented at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, NV during the We Are Broadcasters session on Tuesday, April 8, at 10 a.m. on the Main Stage.

Here is NAB's announcement:

The NAB TV Chairman’s Award recognizes individuals for groundbreaking work in one or more television-specific art disciplines. The award was first presented in 2009 to four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe-winning actor Kelsey Grammar. Past recipients include “This Is Us” and “Black Panther” star Sterling K. Brown, television and film actress Kristen Bell, award-winning actor and activist Terry Crews and Emmy-winning host Mario Lopez. Last year’s award went to EGOT winner, entertainment icon and host of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson.

The We Are Broadcasters event brings together industry leaders, visionaries, and trailblazers who have shaped and continue to redefine the broadcasting landscape. The session will also feature the presentation of the Digital Leadership Award, the Engineering Achievement Award for Radio and Television, and more.

“Penn & Teller have transformed the landscape of television and entertainment, creating a thrilling fusion of magic, comedy, and bold social commentary that continues to resonate with and inspire audiences everywhere,” said NAB Joint Board Chair, Perry Sook. “Their creativity and profound influence have set a new bar for what’s possible in the entertainment world.”

Penn Jillette and Teller’s illustrious career spans more than five decades, beginning with their early days busking on the streets of Philadelphia, to their current status as one of Las Vegas’ most iconic and longest-running headline acts. Their hit series, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, now in its 11th season on The CW, continues to captivate audiences by featuring magicians who attempt to fool the duo for a chance to appear in their Las Vegas stage show.

Their contributions to the television industry have earned numerous accolades, including an Emmy Award, a Writers Guild Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Their bold approach to television, including Penn & Teller: BS! and their BAFTA-nominated documentary Tim’s Vermeer, has earned them critical acclaim and expanded the reach of magic into new territories of entertainment and social discourse.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As they celebrate 50 years of pioneering in entertainment, Penn & Teller remain at the forefront of television and live performance, proving that their creativity, humor, and passion for magic are timeless.