FCC Commissioners Simington, Gomez to Speak at 2025 NAB Show

With the broadcast industry facing a number of major regulatory issues this year, the NAB has announced that two FCC commissioners, Nathan Simington and Anna M. Gomez will be speaking at the 2025 NAB Show.

Simington will be delivering at keynote on one of the most important topics of this year's show, NextGen TV, at the “Overcoming Hurdles to Full ATSC 3.0 Deployment” panel on Tuesday, April 8, 11:45 a.m. in W2631 Theater 2 at the Last Vegas Convention center.

Gomez will be appearing in this fireside chat with Joe Flint of the Wall Street Journal, where she is scheduled to talk about significant regulatory issues affecting broadcasters, the Commissioner's top priorities for the coming year, and the unique challenges and opportunities for radio and television broadcasters in today's media landscape. The fireside chat will occur on Monday, April 7, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT in W219 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

