Myers Information Systems
Myers information Systems, Inc., founded in 1982, offers comprehensive traffic, scheduling, programming, and sales management systems for broadcast and narrowcast media environments. Myers’ ProTrack TV and Radio solutions are modular software suites that enhance existing platform workflows by establishing tight integration with essential broadcast systems, such as automation, archive, accounting, PSIP, web and distribution platforms; ensuring optimal efficiency.
Website:www.myersinfosys.com
