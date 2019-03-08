MultiDyne Will Launch Bullet Series at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Though it has dropped “Silver” from its name, MultiDyne is still shining up its Bullet series of fiber-optic link products for the exhibit floor at this year’s NAB Show. Included in its lineup is the 12G-capable Bullet for high bandwidth video that launched at IBC and a Dante-enable Bullet, which also is capable of Ethernet transport, for digital audio.

The 12G Bullet comes in at 3-inches in length and connects to the back of any camera, monitor or other video source with the ability to add more units without additional power cabling. It also integrates cable equalization and re-clocking techniques to optimize signal integrity across short- and long-distance transport needs. Integrated OLED monitoring is also available.

The Bullet model for Dante and Ethernet offers an interlocked mounting capability to give users a quickly scalable option for video, audio and Ethernet feeds in the field. It also provides centralized power distribution.

All Bullet products are also available with a special 1RU tray capable of housing up to 24 devices and can support 12G SDI rates down to 5Mbps.

See all of MultiDyne’s offerings at its booth, C5013, during the NAB Show. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.