MultiDyne to showcase HD-6000, HD-6000-ONE at CCW

At CCW 2012, MultiDyne will showcase its HD-6000 and HD-6000-ONE multiplexing solution, which is now available in 12- and 18-channel versions.

Using a powerful HD trunking solution, users can transport up to six HD-SDI signals per single-mode fiber, making it a portable and easy-to-use platform for transmitting multiple high-bandwidth signals in harsh operating environments. Designed for OB, fixed facility link, cross-campus network and centralized control room applications, the HD-6000 and HD-6000-ONE systems optimize transmission anywhere SDI signals need to be trunked.

Leveraging the HD-6000-ONE, users can input up to six digital signals with data rates of up to 3Gb/s. The signals are received and then retransmitted at specific CWDM wavelengths and launched into a CWDM mux. The resultant signal travels down a single fiber to the receiver unit, where the SDI signals are restored.

Also on display at CCW will be the FS-6000 fiber-saver portable CWDM remapper/multiplexer, SilverBACK-II with JUICE camera-mounted fiber transport system and the SMPTE-HUT hybrid universal transceiver.

