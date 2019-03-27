MTVG Driving IP-Based Mobile Production Unit to 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The Mobile TV Group booth at the NAB Show will be the spot for attendees to check out what the company is calling the first end-to-end SMPTE 2110 uncompressed IP-based mobile production unit, the 45 Flex.

The 45 Flex interconnects all main production equipment via IP in an uncompressed format. The majority of components are connected using 10 Gb and 25 Gb SFP’s, making the system compliant with SMPTE 2110 and IS-O4; it is also expected to soon be IS-O5 compliant.

On board the 45 Flex, as far as equipment, attendees will find the Evertz 16 RU EXE-VSR Routing Infrastructure and Magnum Control System, with each line card providing 100Gb port capability; the Grass Valley Kayenne Control Panel, K-Frame X production switcher and GV cameras LDX 86 with IP XCUs, LDX 82 with IP XCUs; EVS replay/record servers XT VIA and XS VIA with IP backplane; Evertz’s evMV-32x10G-QSFP+36x4 IP multiviewers; and the Leader LV7600 IP waveform/vector rasterizer. The unit’s interior also includes special wall coatings for enhanced sound absorbing qualities.

MTVG will display the 45 Flex at the outdoor booth OE2000.

