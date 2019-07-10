Mediaproxy’s LogServer Updates Getting Spotlight at IBC 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia—The big draw at the Mediaproxy booth for IBC 2019 will be the newly updated LogServer IP logging, monitoring and analysis system, according to the software manufacturer.

A key point of emphasis with this latest update for Mediaproxy was how material needs to meet specific requirements for certain platforms. As a result, LogServer now incorporates dedicated tools for cropping images and altering the aspect ratio, as well as having the capability to insert ad bumpers.

LogServer now also features support for SMPTE standards ST 2022-6 and ST 2110, which are used for uncompressed IP formats. There is also support for the Ember+ control protocol, which enhances monitoring automation and offers increased redundancy. In addition, LogServer can now work with Mediaproxy’s Monwall IP interactive multiviewer.

In addition, a live source comparison tool is among the updated offerings for LogServer. This gives the system an ability to identify mismatched content in real time and can compare one or more live sources using video material, with an alert sent to operators if irregularities are detected.

Mediaproxy will be located at booth 7.B44 during IBC 2019, which takes place from Sept. 13-17 at Amsterdam’s RAI Centre.