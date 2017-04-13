Mediaproxy Combining Monitoring, Analysis & Compliance at NAB Show

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—There will be new looks to familiar products at Mediaproxy’s booth during the 2017 NAB Show, as the software-based broadcast and IP video solutions provider will feature updates of its LogServer, Monwall, TSAnalyzer, LogPLayer and Aircheck mobile app. These suite of products allow users to manage monitoring, analysis and compliance functions in a single place.

The LogServer system integrates real-time analysis and confidence monitoring of all stream sources. It provides integrated live broadcast logging and monitoring of multiple sources including SDI, ASI/IP and OTT ABR streams. It also supports SD, HD and 4K UHD television formats encoded in MPEG-2, H.264 and HEVC.

The update to the Monwall system adds advanced data monitoring panels for real-time analysis and monitoring of TS sections, ETR290 ASI priority events, OTT streams, closed captions, DVB subtitles, digital program insertion triggers and loudness. LogServer software can be hosted locally on virtual machines or in the cloud.

TSAnalyzer and Monwall client applications allow for outgoing encoder streams and on-air CDN feeds to be monitored and analyzed in real-time, including closed captions, SCTE-104/35 and TS events. LogServer can also record live streams for archiving and offers compliance reviews through a HTML5-based LogPlayer multichannel user interface.

The NAB Show will also be the debut of the Aircheck mobile app, which works with LogServer and allows for real-time broadcast stream monitoring on iOS and Android devices. Aircheck provides access to content sources, playout and transmissions and supports live multiview monitoring for viewing master control panels on smartphones or tablets.

Mediaproxy will display all of these products at its booth, SL2916, during the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas.