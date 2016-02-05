MediAnswers and Mesclado Plan IMF Seminar

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE—MediAnswers and Mesclado have announced the first dates in a series of planned seminars on Interoperable Master Format across North America. The one-day seminars will first kick-off in Toronto before heading to New York.

IMF aims to create a single, standardized, master file for distribution of content. The seminar from MediaAnswers and Mesclado will look to bring attendees up to date on IMF and how it can help users and organizations.

The seminar will be held in Toronto on March 10. It will then travel to New York on March 15.

