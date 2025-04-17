AMS, VideoAmp Collaborate on Cross-Channel Targeting and Measurement

PEARL RIVER, N.Y.—Global media solutions company Active Media Services (AMS) has formed a new relationship with VideoAmp, a measurement company for linear, CTV and digital advertising.

VideoAmp's suite of offerings will enable several product initiatives that will give AMS clients the ability to reach and measure custom audiences across the full video landscape, AMS said.

"We are thrilled for AMS to be powered by VideoAmp, as they deliver customized, actionable audiences across broadcast, cable and streaming," said Josh Hudgins, chief product officer of VideoAmp. "Our work with AMS speaks directly to our mission of transparent media measurement, and we're excited to see how they employ our suite of APIs to drive innovation in their product offering."

AMS Technology will leverage VideoAmp's VALID, its big data and technology engine consisting of viewership footprint, identity graph and clean room technology, across the entire company, including XACTV, Involved Media and Active International, it said.

"By bringing VideoAmp's custom audiences to linear we have a common currency and a true effective CPM across all video," said Alex Sapoznikov, CIO of AMS. "VideoAmp has an amazing combination of scale, speed, and technical integrations, allowing us to be even more strategic in how we plan and buy video. We can compare custom audience CPMs to traditional demo CPMs to see what we're really getting for our clients. It's finally all bought and measured in one place."

