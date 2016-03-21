Matthews Unveiling Camera Support Arm at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Matthews Studio Equipment will unveil the Infinity Arm, a reliable, articulating support arm for today’s cameras, lights, monitors and other gear. The arm allows equipment, such as a camera/lens package, to be mounted in the precise position needed for production.

DP/Videographer Sage Seb designed the Infinity Arm and promoted it on Kickstarter before entering into a strategic partnership with Matthews, which now manufactures it at its Burbank, Calif. facility.

The Infinity Arm is made of steel and aircraft aluminum and plated with anodized nickel phosphorus. Its center pivot point includes a 60-section rosette for superior strength and adjustability. It’s also designed to allow quick interchange of a wide variety of equipment.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Matthews Studio Equipment will be in booth C5437. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.