Marshall Electronics to Debut Lipstick Camera at IBC 2017

TORRANCE, CALIF.—IBC 2017 will serve as the stage where Marshall Electronics unveils its new CV225 IP67 Lipstick Camera. Featuring light sensor technology in a compact, weatherproof design, the CV225 is designed for broadcast television applications including sports, reality TV, weather and more.

The CV225 is Marshall’s second generation lipstick camera after the CV200 and offers enhancements to image clarity, true colors, low light performance and now has the ability to remotely adjust without needing on screen display menus.

Marshall has stocked the CV225 with a 1/3-inch high-speed 2.5 Megapixel sensor to pack more than 2.4 million pixels through a single full-sized 3G/HD-SDI output in 1920x1080i, 1920x1080p and 1280x720p resolutions at 60/59.94/50/30/29.97/25 fps. It also has an IP67-rated weatherproof design, a 1/4-20 mount and a 10-foot breakout cable for remote control and adjustment.

Marshall is offering the CV225 in two models, the CV225-M that support 50/60/25/30 fps and the CV225-MB that supports 59.94/29.97 fps.

IBC 2017 takes place from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam, with Marshall Electronics located at booth 12.D20 on the show floor.