Mapping the Future of the TV & Video Business

NEW YORK--The Next TV Summit will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Westin New York as the closing event for Future’s NYC Television Week. Multichannel News asked Joe Schramm, president of Schramm Marketing Group, and the producer of the Next TV Summit, what attendees can expect at this year’s event.

MCN: What’s the focus of this year’s Next TV Summit?

Joe Schramm: The Next TV Summit is about planning for what the business of TV and video will become by 2021. The industry is disrupted, and is more competitive and requires strategic decisions for what’s ahead. So, our theme is, “mapping for the future of TV & video.” We take a holistic view of the fresh growth opportunities throughout the industry where individuals and companies can successfully compete for customers, viewers and advertisers. There’s been more change in the industry in the last three years than the 30 years I’ve been here — I’ve never seen as much change as there is currently. It’s hard to keep up. In one single day, an attendee at the Next TV Summit can get a good understanding of how these changes affect their professional success in the next three years.

MCN: What topics are you addressing at the summit?

JS: We mix giants of traditional TV with leaders in nontraditional and digital media, data and technology. We address revenues and financial requirements needed for successful launches of new services, as well as identify how to select content in an environment of multiplying platforms like over-the-top, mobile, smart TVs, TV-connected devices, VR, and AR. There’s a panel on the shifting landscape of content distribution, and there will be two super sessions, one on technology and OTT and the other focused on marketing and advertising. In addition, there will be keynote discussions with leading executives from Google, Nielsen and NCTA–The Internet and Television Association, as well as a duo of interviews with former cable TV CEOs who are now reinventing and adapting their careers by innovating new businesses ready for tomorrow’s TV and video environment.

MCN: What are some highlights that attendees can expect at the Next TV Summit?

JS: The whole agenda is exciting, but some of the highlights include NCTA president and CEO Michael Powell, who will share where cable is leveraging new opportunities. Jen Koester of Google will focus on distribution models and Andrew McCollum of Philo discusses the “affordable” option for consumer access to video. There’s a unique set of back-to-back fireside chats about innovation, adapting and reinventing one’s self, featuring John Hendricks, the founder of Discovery Channel, and Jon Klein, former CNN president. The closing features a presentation of recent viewership findings from Peter Katsingris of Nielsen.

MCN: Who should attend this summit?

JS: Anyone who intends to still be working in the TV and video industry in three years, including managers and senior executives as well as newcomers from traditional media, new digital media platforms, technology, advertising, audience research and measurement.I would especially encourage women and people of color who want to be part of this business in 2021.

The Next TV Summit will be held Nov. 1 at the Westin New York Hotel, 270 W. 43rd St at Eighth Avenue. Doors open at 8:30.

