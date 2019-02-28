Magewell to Feature Products Throughout Production Chain at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Magewell intends to show broadcasters at this year’s NAB Show that it can be a one-stop shop for the entire production process. The products that it plans to feature during the show cover key steps in the production chain like capture and conversion, playout and streaming.

Taking on the capturing part, Magewell will feature its USB Capture Plus family of plug-and-play, external, USB 3.0 capture devices. There will also be the Eco Capture series of M.2 cards and the Pro Capture line of PCIe cards, including the new Pro Capture Dual SDI 4K Plus that can simultaneously capture two channels of 4K video at full 60 fps with 4:4:4 chroma sampling over single-link 12G-SDI, dual-link 6G-SDI or quad-link 3G-SDI.

Ultra Stream HDMI

For conversion, Magewell has its new Pro Convert family of standalone NDI converters. The Pro Convert devices let users bring HDMI or SDI sources into live, IP production networks with NewTek’s NDI technology. The converters are available in both 4K and 1080p60 models, with each being able to automatically detect the input signal format to connect existing equipment into next-generation IP media infrastructures. Another new converter set on hand is the Magewell Bridge software for NDI, which allows video and audio from any Magewell ingest device to appear as a live source to any other NDI-enabled software and systems on the network.

Magewell’s Ultra Stream HDMI standalone streaming encoder will also be on display. The encoder lets users record or stream high-quality video with a single click using on-device buttons or an intuitive smartphone app. This will allow for streams to services like YouTube, Facebook Live or Twitch, or to a custom-specified server; it can also record video to a USB drive or the associated smartphone. The device encodes up to 1080p60 from an HDMI input and supports 4K sources, down-converting them automatically to HD.

Finally for playout, the Flex I/O PCIe input-output cards combine Magewell’s video capture benefits with high-quality playout capabilities. The first two Flex I/O models, available with SDI or HDMI interfaces, each feature four input channels and two outputs, which can be used simultaneously with independent resolution, frame rate and processing settings.

Magewell will display all of these products at booth SU5724 throughout the 2019 NAB Show. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.