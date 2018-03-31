NAB Show: LYNX Technik to Showcase Multi-Format Test Signal Generator

LAS VEGAS — At the 2018 NAB Show LYNX Technik AG will showcase its new Testor app, which adds multiformat test signal generator functionality to the company’s greenMachine platform. The Testor app enables trouble-shooting in the field, studio and master control.

Users can customize greenMachine functionality by downloading apps from the company’s greenStore. And for configuring and controlling the system, there’s also downloadable greenGUI software, which lets users check test signals, control outputs and format settings.

User-defined signal patterns can be uploaded into the app, and logos and text can be inserted into test signals for channel identification. The embedded scaler allows user-defined patterns to be scaled to match the format. Compatible with greenMachine Titan hardware, the unit supports 12G, 3G, HD, SD-SDI formats, and replaces four separate 3G test generators, while allowing networked greenMachines to access and share Testor configurations.

In UHD mode, it provides a single-channel test generator, and four independent test generators with individual logo and text insertions, as well as a 16-channel audio test generator with adjustable level and frequency, which is embedded in the SDI video or output to greenMachine’s external audio outputs.

LYNX Technik will be in the IABM member lounge, N110MLR.