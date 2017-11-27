Lynx Technik greenMachine Honored at SATIS 2017

WEITERSTADT, GERMANY—Lynx Technik’s greenMachine was dubbed an audience favorite at SATIS 2017, per a company press release. The APP-based and software-defined platform won in the Diffusion & Distribution category.

The greenMachine platform offers facilities a new way to future-proof technology investments, according to Lynx Technik. Each greenMachine can be transformed into a custom processing unit to fit users’ needs by installing different apps. The greenGUI software, meanwhile, provides universal management and control to create and visualize the entire signal processing chain. A hardware device provides processing power and inputs and outputs.

SATIS is an annual event in Paris that showcases the latest audiovisual developments in broadcast and multimedia technologies.