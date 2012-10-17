LYNX Technik to launch yellobrik fiber-optic splitters at CCW 2012

At CCW 2012, LYNX Technik will debut three yellobrik fiber-optic splitters to the U.S. market. The new yellobriks are bi-directional and split optical signals into multiple paths, doubling or quadrupling the fiber functionality.

The OSP 1812features one input and two ouputs with a power split ratio of 50/50. The OSP 1812 M features one input and two outputs with a power split ratio of 90/10; the second output at 10-percent power is typically used as a monitoring output. And finally, the OSP 1814 features one input and four outputs with a power split ratio of 25/25/25/25.

The units are fully passive, meaning they require no power, and they operate at wavelengths 1260nm-1650nm. They can be used as standalone modules, or two modules can be clipped together.

