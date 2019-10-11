LTN Highlighting Advanced Advertising, Live Video at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—LTN will make the most of its time at NAB Show New York, showcasing different technologies and sharing their expertise during presentations.

LTN’s Crystal Division will be on hand to demonstrate its AdConnect system designed to enable TV ad inventory owners to sell addressable advertising on any platform and improve content monetization. Make.TV, which is owned by LTN, will also have its cloud-based service for accessing, curating and publishing live video streams to affiliates, social media and OTT platforms.

In addition, Alan Young, LTN’s CTO, will be a part of the Streaming Summit session “Challenges of Delivering TV-Scale Reach in an Addressable World” on Oct. 16.

The 2019 NAB Show New York takes place from Oct. 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center. LTN will be located at booth N237.