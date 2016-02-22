LiveU Plans Live Streaming Bonded System for 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—LiveU will demonstrate LiveU Solo, a new live streaming bonded solution for the online media market at the 2016 NAB Show. This plug-and-play system allows users to live stream by connecting automatically to popular content delivery networks, such as YouTube Live or Wowza Streaming Cloud. It’s simple to manage and control remotely via a Web interface or smart device.

LiveU Solo

LiveU will also present its live video acquisition, management and distribution solutions over IP, including its LiveU LU200 ultra-small portable transmission unit; LU200e, a cost-effective video encoder enabling streaming for web distribution, point to point, and point to multi-point; and LiveU’s new version of MultiPoint, an internal and cross-organizational video distribution service that enables sharing of high-quality live video between multiple broadcast facilities over the Internet.

Also on display will be LiveU Central, a cloud-based management and video distribution system, enabling fleets of units to be centrally controlled using geo-location capabilities, and the LU-Smart mobile app, bringing bonded transmission to mobile phones and tablets.

LiveU’s hybrid ENG vehicle, which increases network reception for resilient live HD video transmission on the go, will also be displayed. It wirelessly connects any LiveU pack to a Live-U Xtender antenna solution and satellite, with distances of over 1,000 feet within line of sight.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. LiveU will be in booth C1717. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.